Essex Savings Bank Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 93,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.65, a PEG ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

