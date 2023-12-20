iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 789,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $185,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $261.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.23 and a 52 week high of $263.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

