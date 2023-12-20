Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after buying an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,805,000 after buying an additional 231,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after buying an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,360 shares of company stock worth $7,760,173. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

