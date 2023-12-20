New Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,440,980 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,440,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,954,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 22.2% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. New Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,710. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

