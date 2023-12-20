16,980 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 327,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.