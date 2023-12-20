17,765 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622,708 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

