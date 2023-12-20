Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

