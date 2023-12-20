iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 56,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 186,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after buying an additional 24,035 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 160.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 14,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 189.5% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IJR opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

