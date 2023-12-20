United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $4,110,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $9,206,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

