New Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 57,264 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. 489,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,029. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

