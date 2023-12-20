WPWealth LLP Sells 18,314 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

WPWealth LLP reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,314 shares during the quarter. WPWealth LLP owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,554,000 after buying an additional 769,491 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after buying an additional 88,587 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 606,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 64.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $16,408,000.

Shares of BATS:PJUL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $36.06. 92,666 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

