WPWealth LLP Purchases 99 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WPWealth LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of WPWealth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.40. The company had a trading volume of 145,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,174. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.87 and its 200 day moving average is $256.35.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

