WPWealth LLP Sells 4,019 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

WPWealth LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 61.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 123,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BAPR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. 3,910 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.