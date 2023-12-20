WPWealth LLP Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUGFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,358,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS PAUG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. 61,484 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August (BATS:PAUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.