WPWealth LLP Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,358,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS PAUG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. 61,484 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

