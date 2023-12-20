Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,502 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March comprises about 1.0% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PMAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 79,142 shares. The stock has a market cap of $444.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

