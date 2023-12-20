Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Bought by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,841 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 3.1% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WPWealth LLP owned about 1.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

POCT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. 16,640 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $460.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

