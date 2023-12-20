WPWealth LLP Has $25.72 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 858,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,117 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 9.8% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $25,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,659 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,204,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,121,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,169,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,453. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

