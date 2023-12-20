Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 3.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 67.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $312,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.