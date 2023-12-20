iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.