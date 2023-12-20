Horizons Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

