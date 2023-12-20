Horizons Wealth Management Acquires 105 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after acquiring an additional 115,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

