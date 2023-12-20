TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 4.2% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.9 %

TDG opened at $998.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $923.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $885.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $602.35 and a 52 week high of $1,015.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

