Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 146 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $105.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

