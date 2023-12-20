Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $393.45. 267,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.80 and its 200 day moving average is $394.99. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

