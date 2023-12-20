BCS Wealth Management Buys Shares of 9,354 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,311,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after buying an additional 674,929 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 616,948 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.84. 297,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,015. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

