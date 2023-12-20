CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Stock Down 1.0 %

CSX stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.