Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 32,941 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 63,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 139,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.