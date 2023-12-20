Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $15.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $15,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

