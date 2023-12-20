First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Mendota Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,704 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,254,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 99,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.