Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 4,512 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after buying an additional 940,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $75.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

