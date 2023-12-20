Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,135 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. UBS Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.71. The company had a trading volume of 613,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

