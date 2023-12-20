Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4,824.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,535. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.53. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

