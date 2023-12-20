Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,852 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.85. 440,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

