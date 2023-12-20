Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $18,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,043,000 after buying an additional 110,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,529,000 after acquiring an additional 381,602 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 60,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,382. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

