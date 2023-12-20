Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.63. 394,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,198. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

