Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of State Street worth $31,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in State Street by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of State Street by 148.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 554,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 116,391 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in State Street by 6.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

STT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,419. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

