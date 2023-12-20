Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 386,648 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 386,648 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $53.57. 1,678,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,301,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.