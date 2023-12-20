Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $38.91 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of AutoNation worth $38,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.72 and a 12 month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

