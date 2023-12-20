Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $33,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

AJG traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $221.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

