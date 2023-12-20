Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.26. 41,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DY

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.