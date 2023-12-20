Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 7,087 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Brookfield by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,332,268 shares of company stock worth $11,151,917. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,440. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,310.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

