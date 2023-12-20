Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 21,650 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. 44,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,196. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

