A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $809,000 Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.4 %

CCI stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.61. 1,256,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,044. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

