Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 282 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

