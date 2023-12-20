Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $775,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after buying an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYK opened at $291.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $236.60 and a 52 week high of $306.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

