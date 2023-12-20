Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $277,000 Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.77 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

