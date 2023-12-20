Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $703,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 47.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 123,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 136,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.59. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

