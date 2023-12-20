Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 172,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,431. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

