Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 19,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,967,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,365,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $229.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.27. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The firm has a market cap of $169.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

