Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.80. The stock had a trading volume of 261,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,974. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

